Several Nittany Lions Sign Undrafted Free Agent Deals With NFL Teams

According to social media chatter and confirmation from other sources, a few Nittany Lions have landed in the NFL thanks to signing undrafted free-agent deals. So far, the list includes Brandon Bell, Garrett Sickels, Evan Schwan, and Malik Golden.

Brandon Bell - Cincinnati Bengals

Former #PennState LB Brandon Bell will sign with the Cincinnati Bengals, he tells @Lions247. — Andrew Callahan (@ACallahan_247) April 29, 2017

Bell did not hear his name called in the NFL draft, but he was nonetheless picked up by the Cincinnati Bengals, who are in need of linebackers, as per Cincy Jungle. Bell has the ability to stick around, especially with a team that needs his skill set. Good luck to Bell this summer!

Evan Schwan - New York Giants

Evan Schwan heading to the New York Giants with an UDFA deal, per @AaronWilson_NFL. — Collegian Football (@psufootblog) April 30, 2017

Schwan earned himself a starting role in his senior season, after being a backup all of his career prior to that. While he didn’t expect to hear his name called in the NFL draft, the opportunity to land a free agent deal still presented itself. Schwan will spend this summer with the New York Giants, where he’ll make the most of the opportunity. Good luck to Bell this summer!

Malik Golden - San Fransisco 49ers

The best birthday present I could ask for, dreams do come true. Can't wait to go to work A post shared by Malik M Golden (@mgolden6) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:40pm PDT

Golden is another Penn State player who didn’t expect his name to be called in the draft, but nonetheless landed with a team to work out with for the summer. Golden was solid in his time as a Nittany Lion, earning himself a starting spot in 2015, and sticking around at Safety last season. Good luck to Golden this summer!

Garrett Sickels - Indianapolis Colts

Sickels was the only other player with eligibility left to declare for the draft, but did not hear his name called although most thought he’d be a late-round pick. Sickles was an anchor at one of the defensive end spots and was instrumental in the Nittany Lions’ resurgence last season. Good luck to Sickels this summer!