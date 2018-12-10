2019 Penn State-Maryland Football Game Rescheduled for Friday

Another year, another Friday night game for Penn State. The 2019 contest between Penn State and Maryland, originally scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 28, will now take place on Friday, Sept. 27. The game will take place at Maryland Stadium and the kickoff time will be announced on a future date.

The game against the Terps will also mark the beginning of Big Ten play for the Nittany Lions in 2019, who open the season with home games against non-conference opponents Idaho, Buffalo and Pitt. Penn State will have a bye week following the Pitt game before heading to Maryland. They will have a second bye week on Nov. 2 that separates road games at Michigan State and Minnesota.

Penn State defeated Illinois 63-24 on a Friday earlier this season.

Penn State soundly defeated Maryland 38-3 to wrap up the 2018 regular season. The Nittany Lions also ended the 2017 regular season against the Terps, beating them 66-3 in their last trip to Maryland. With Maryland moving to an earlier date on the schedule, Penn State will conclude the regular season at home against Rutgers on Nov. 30.