Big Ten Hoops Power Rankings: Week of December 10th

We’re a little over a month into the college basketball season, and with each team in the Big Ten having at least a 10-game sample size, we decided it was time to bring back the hoops power rankings. While this edition is coming out on a Wednesday, look for these to pop up every Monday from now until the end of the regular season in March.

Michigan - Not a mirage: The Wolverines have picked up where they left off from last year’s title game, currently sitting pretty with a #5 ranking and an undefeated record (10-0, 2-0 in B1G play) that significant beatdowns of ranked opponents such as Villanova and UNC. They also boast the #1 ranking in KenPom’s “Adjusted Defense” category. Michigan State - I was waffling between putting Sparty or Ohio State at 2-spot, but gave the nod to Sparty due to their recent hammering of Iowa. Ohio State - After losing to Syracuse in the Big Ten-ACC Challenge (OSU’s lone loss of the season), the Buckeyes have bounced back nicely by handily beating Minnesota and Illinois to open conference play. Indiana - Taking down Louisville at home was clutch for the Hoosiers, who are beginning to find their stride in Year 2 under Archie Miller. Wisconsin - After barely getting by Rutgers at home and then losing on the road to Marquette, the Badgers get knocked down a bit. Minnesota - Knocking off a ranked Nebraska team will bump you up to at least this spot. Nebraska - Pounding their in-state rivals Creighton sure helped take the sting off from the Minnesota loss. Iowa - Much like Nebraska, the Hawkeyes stuck it to their in-state rivals (Iowa State) one game after getting pounded by a fellow Big Ten opponent. Purdue - It’s been a tough first month for the Boilermakers. Getting hammered by Michigan and losing a close on the road to Texas sure wasn’t fun, but winning a tight one at home over Maryland to clinch their first conference win of the year sure was. Maryland - Sorry, but that Penn State win is looking less impressive in hindsight, and losing to a 6-4 Purdue squad won’t do you any favors. Northwestern - If just one of their back-to-back two-point losses to Indiana and Michigan went a little differently, the Wildcats would be ranked a couple notches higher. At least they beat DePaul, which is something the team ranked right below them didn’t do. Speaking of which... Penn State - Letting an opportunity for a big win against Indiana slip away because of horrendous free throw shooting, followed by struggling to put away Colgate? Not good, Bob. Rutgers - Just when you thought the Scarlet Knights might be a tough out this year, they go on to lose to Fordham. Illinois - Yes, they have played some very good teams such as Gonzaga close and come up short. Still, it’s hard for me to justify ranking the 3-7 Illini (who sport the only overall losing record in the Big Ten at the moment) anywhere higher than here.