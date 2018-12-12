Blessed & Honored: Recapping the Weekend & Setting the Stage Ahead

FALLOUT FROM THE WEEKEND

Penn State hosted a number of uncommitted prospects for official visits over the weekend, and as the teenagers tend to do, they tweeted it about.

Great visit at Penn State pic.twitter.com/pF1GOzvRBK — Smithvilbert (@Smithvilbert2) December 10, 2018

Three-star NJ defensive end Smith Vilbert might be the most intriguing player that Penn State is after. He’s new to football, but at 6-foot-5.5, 250 pounds (to go along with an enormous wingspan), you can’t draw them up much better than Vilbert.

Due to his late start on the recruiting process, Vilbert has only officially visited Oregon and Penn State so far — both of which have 247 Crystal Ball predictions in favor of them. While the Nittany Lions seem to be a little more realistic than the Ducks (Penn State has seven of the nine predictions in its favor), Vilbert’s recruitment is just getting going. If he doesn’t sign on December 19, he’s the type of kid that will be flooded with more “elite” offers.

Three-star NY defensive tackle Jared Harrison-Hunte was also in this weekend, and like Vilbert, his 247 Crystal Ball points to Penn State being the favorite. He’s yet to make an announcement on when he’ll decide though, so for now, the Nittany Lions will continue to be in wait-and-see mode.

While Florida defensive tackle Jaquaze Sorrells ended up not making the trip, Cornelius Johnson, Trevor Keegan, and Jakai Moore did. More on them below...

DECISIONS AHEAD