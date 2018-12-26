Blessed & Honored: Penn State Offers Christ, Continues Quest for Another Wide Receiver, and More

OFFER MADE TO HOUSTON

With Penn State signing just one wide receiver last Wednesday, it was expected that the Nittany Lions would be shopping for another one in the lead up to the traditional National Signing Day. So it should come as no surprise that Penn State offered a new 2019 wideout, four-star Oklahoma product Demariyon Houston.

i am blessed to have received my 26th D1 offer from Pennsylvania State University #WeAre ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/EwLCcDsj4p — h o l l y w o o d h o u s t o n (@demariyon5) December 22, 2018

Houston was at one point committed to Texas, but decommitted from the Longhorns on December 3. He took an official visit to Minnesota the following weekend, but obviously, went unsigned during the December signing period.

As far as backup options go, Penn State couldn’t ask for much more than a four-star player to fall right into its lap. Houston will need to add some major weight whenever he gets to college (he’s listed at 165 pounds), but he’s tremendously fast, and has decent length at 6-foot flat.

2020 OT JIMMY CHRIST (NO RELATION TO JESUS) LANDS PENN STATE OFFER

Penn State will be looking for a tackle-heavy offensive line class in 2020, and one member it hopes to add to its class is newly offered three-star Virginia OT Jimmy Christ.

Very excited to have received my 24th offer from Penn State!!! pic.twitter.com/EamADWH3yk — Jimmy Christ (@Jimmy_Christ66) December 21, 2018

Christ is a good-looking prospect at 6-foot-7, 280 pounds, and has landed some other big time offers the last few days from the likes of Notre Dame and Michigan. His brother Tommy — who you may remember because Penn State offered him at one point — is heading into his redshirt sophomore season with the Virginia Cavaliers, so expect the in-state Hoos to be legitimate players here.

The Nittany Lions aren’t hurting for options at offensive tackle in 2020. Current commit Gabe Toutant could easily kick to the outside, while uncommitted prospects like Michael Carmody, Aaryn Parks, Anton Harrison, Zak Zinter, and Olu Fashanu have all visited Penn State within the last six months. But still, as we learned in 2019, it’s best to have as many of those bookends as possible.

2021 QB KYLE MCCORD IS RIDICULOUS

So we usually just focus on the current cycle in the B&H’s, but 2021 PA QB Kyle McCord’s sophomore highlight film is FILTHY.

That is a sophomore quarterback, ladies and germs. Corners, out routes from the opposite hash, tight windows, out of the pocket — I mean, this kid does everything, and *he still has two years of high school football left. I’m not one to proclaim anyone a five-star when they are just a sophomore in high school, but McCord is going to be a five-star. Lock that up.

Penn State has offered the soon-to-be five-star, and actually owns a 247Sports Crystal Ball too, but McCord should get offered by just about everyone this winter so we’ll see where the Nittany Lions stand come the summer time. So far so good though.