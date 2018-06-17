Only Sterling Jenkins Until Penn State Football

We are just 76 days away from the start of the 2018 Penn State football season, which means it’s Sterling Jenkins day.

The big offensive tackle from Baldwin, Pa. was a highly touted part of James Franklin’s first full recruiting class in 2015, committing on the same day as current Notre Dame quarterback Brandon Wimbush.

Jenkins was a four-star prospect rated highly not necessarily for what he was, but for what he could become.

While the redshirt junior has never really put it together and cracked the lineup at Penn State, he’s seen a lot of time on special teams and that figures to continue in 2018.

Jenkins is also one of the more colorful and charismatic members of Penn State’s team and is always a fun follow on social media.

Just 76 days until Appalachian State!