Only Des Holmes Until Penn State Football

And the countdown continues.

We’re now just 75 days away from Penn State football kicking off its season again Appalachian State.

Number 75 is worn by redshirt freshman Des Holmes.

Holmes is an absolute unit, at 6-foot-5, 306 pounds.

A 3-star recruit in the 2017 cycle out of Cardinal O’Hara in Springfield, Pa., Holmes first caught the eye of the Penn State staff while camping over the summer ahead of his senior season. His ability to move laterally and get off the ball quickly at his size convinced them to offer him a scholarship not long thereafter.

Holmes, then moved up recruiting boards throughout the cycle before finishing a mid-tier 3-star.

Last season Holmes redshirted and he’s unlikely to see the field too often as a redshirt freshman as the Nittany Lions begin to build strong depth on the offensive line. He does, however, figure to compete for one of the two offensive tackle spots starting in 2019 should Ryan Bates pursue a pro career following his redshirt junior year.