SWH is Working Out

I’m super excited that my rising ninth grader started high school football workouts for the first time this week, so the focus of this SWH is a tribute to football, and only football. Get hyped, people! And hydrate.

The new kids are in town...

In the spirit of new arrivals, more Penn State freshmen football players from the 2018 class arrived on campus this week. True freshmen Juice Scruggs, Aeneas Hawkins, Ricky Slade Jr., Jordan Miner, Rasheed Walker, Jahan Dotson and Charlie Katshir are in Happy Valley, getting a start just ahead of the August preseason camp. Get it going, boys!

...But the football veterans are ready

With the departure of key players last year, Onward State focused on four Penn State veterans who could fill important voids for the Nittany Lions this season: Mark Allen, Brandon Polk, Jarvis Miller and Ayron Monroe.

Quarterback? Running back? Bit of both.

Apparently, the mothership (SB Nation) noticed that Penn State is playing two quarterbacks in its offense, and that it’s fun. With Trace McSorley squarely set as the starting quarterback, is Penn State’s idea to rotate in backup Tommy Stevens as a “lion” position (QB/RB/TE) the key to keep backup quarterbacks from transferring? It’s sure working for the Nittany Lions.

I. Am. Croot.

If you can’t get enough good and exciting Penn State ‘crootin news, here’s more. If reading these doesn’t make you giddy, then there’s something wrong with you.

Tyler Donohue and the folks at Land of 10 answered a fan recruiting question about Penn State’s chance of landing some more top running backs based on the fact that so many PSU commits (and prospects) have placed the Nittany Lions on the top of their lists. Penn State’s running back brand is pretty strong, and the Penn State targets think so, too.

247 Sports took a minute and ranked the top 2018 recruiting hauls by position, and it’s no surprise that Penn State is right in there for wide receiver, tight end offensive line, and defensive line.

Finally, Penn Live took a look at how six Penn State recruits fared in the 2018 Big 33 Football Classic. Overall, not too shabby.

What games to watch this 2018 season? Penn State.

Both ESPN and 247 Sports are already picking the most important games to see this season, with ESPN naming the most important matchups for the top 25 teams, and 247 Sports listing the best non-conference games. Yep, Penn State’s in the list – first, with the game against Ohio State, and second, with the Penn State – Pitt matchup.

Too many bowl games? Nah...

And for our last link: SB Nation posed the question are there too many bowl games? No, never such a thing as too many games or too much football. That’s ridiculous.