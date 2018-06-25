 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Only Hunter Kelly Until Penn State Football

We’re 68 days from watching some Penn State Football!

By Jared Slanina
NCAA Football: Ohio State at Penn State Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Here’s one for your next Penn State trivia night- who is the only current player on the roster listed as both an offensive and defensive player? That would be redshirt sophomore Hunter Kelly, who plays on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Hunter has yet to see any game time, but is working to change that with his hard work and versatility. The Langhorne, Pa. native also has an in with James Franklin when lobbying for playing time- both are graduates of Neshaminy High School.

We’re just 68 days from Penn State kicking off the 2018 season against Appalachian State!

