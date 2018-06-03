 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Defensive Tackle Corey Bolds Announces Transfer From Penn State

By Patrick Koerbler
NCAA Football: Penn State Blue White Game Matthew O'Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Redshirt freshman Corey Bolds announced via Twitter Sunday evening that he would be transferring from Penn State.

Bolds, a 6-foot-3, 289-pound defensive tackle, committed to Penn State on February 1, 2017, choosing the Nittany Lions over Rutgers (his presumed leader) after re-landing an offer from James Franklin the morning of signing day. He spent all of last season on the scout team, and wasn’t projected to land on the two-deep this coming season.

Despite the loss of Bolds, Penn State still has plenty of numbers on the inside, especially aided by the 2018 recruiting class. True freshman PJ Mustipher and Judge Culpepper are already on campus, while fellow frosh Aeneas Hawkins will be enrolling later this month.

Also of note, with Bolds leaving the program, Penn State is now down to the 85-scholarship player limit for 2018.

