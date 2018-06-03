Defensive Tackle Corey Bolds Announces Transfer From Penn State

Redshirt freshman Corey Bolds announced via Twitter Sunday evening that he would be transferring from Penn State.

Let Go & Let God



My story will continue pic.twitter.com/QUWwWhb9HZ — Corey Bolds™ (@Chief_Corey) June 3, 2018

Bolds, a 6-foot-3, 289-pound defensive tackle, committed to Penn State on February 1, 2017, choosing the Nittany Lions over Rutgers (his presumed leader) after re-landing an offer from James Franklin the morning of signing day. He spent all of last season on the scout team, and wasn’t projected to land on the two-deep this coming season.

Despite the loss of Bolds, Penn State still has plenty of numbers on the inside, especially aided by the 2018 recruiting class. True freshman PJ Mustipher and Judge Culpepper are already on campus, while fellow frosh Aeneas Hawkins will be enrolling later this month.

Also of note, with Bolds leaving the program, Penn State is now down to the 85-scholarship player limit for 2018.