McSorley doesn't have the "measurables"

Late last night I logged on Twitter, and saw a retweet by Saquon of a Trace McSorley highlight video.

It's bad enough that someone would have Trace ranked #9 in the country. Athlon has Trace #4, for example. But then I saw Mr. Cessna saying Trace doesn't have the "measurables," which is wholly inaccurate, and I said so in a few tweets. I've carried those tweets over to this fanpost. Let's start with the basics. Trace McSorley is, by all measures, the best quarterback in Penn State history. He's led Penn State to back-to-back New Year's Six bowls, as well as an improbable 2016 Big Ten Championship. In 2016, Penn State was arguably one play away from going to the playoffs that year.

In Penn State history, Trace McSorley:

is #2 all-time in passing yards (7,369); #1 is Christian Hackenberg, with 8,427.



is #1 and #2 in passing yards in a season (3,614 in 2016 and 3,570 in 2017)

#2 in passing yards in a season (3,614 in 2016 and 3,570 in 2017) the first Penn State QB to have two 3,000 yard passing seasons. Matt McGloin had 3,271 yards in 2012, and Daryll Clark had 3,003 yards in 2009. In fact, those are the only three QB's to ever throw for 3,000 yards in a season in Penn State history.

the first Penn State QB to have three games with more than 350 passing yards. He had 384 vs Wisconsin in 2016, 381 vs Michigan State in 2017, and 376 vs Michigan State in 2016. He has three of the top seven single-game passing yard totals as well.

is #1 all-time in passing TDs (59); next closest is Christian Hackenberg, with 48.

is #1 and #2 in passing TDs in a season, with 29 in 2016 and 28 in 2017. (yes, it was a little surprising to me too, that Penn State has never had a QB throw for 30 TDs in a season.)

#2 in passing TDs in a season, with 29 in 2016 and 28 in 2017. (yes, it was a little surprising to me too, that Penn State has never had a QB throw for 30 TDs in a season.) the first Penn State quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in a game four times (2016 vs Michigan State, Wisconsin and USC; 2017 vs Georgia State), as well as throwing for four touchdowns in three straight games.



has thrown for touchdowns in the past 28 games he has appeared in, which is also a Penn State record.





McSorley is #22 all-time in Penn State rushing touchdowns, with 18. That's only six less than Franco Harris, and Curt Warner. He's averaging 9 rushing touchdowns a season, and if he gets another 9 in 2018, he will be #8 all-time, passing Larry Johnson and Matt Suhey.





real play of that game was on 3rd-and-3, with :20 left. Many people believe his 80-yard TD pass against Minnesota was the play that turned that game around, but theplay of that game was on 3rd-and-3, with :20 left. McSorley took the open lane and ran for 26 yards, ran out of bounds, and gave the team a chance to win the game in regulation.





Trace McSorley is also the highest rated QB in Penn State history, with a QBR of 152.9. The next highest rated QB is Mike McQueary, with a QBR of 146.9. Only Kerry Colins in 1994 had a higher single-season QBR, with 172.9. (Collins also threw about 33% less passes than McSorley.)





McSorley has posted all of these records, but has nearly 400 less attempts than Christian Hackenberg, 230 less attemps than Zack Mills, and 40 less attempts than Matt McGloin.





McSorley's 61.8% completion rate is also a Penn State football record, 1.6% higher than #2, Daryll Clark.







Saquon Barkley has the Penn State record for total touchdowns scored, with 53. Add in his two passing touchdowns, and Barkley accounted for 55 total touchdowns while in college. McSorley has accounted for 77 total touchdowns while at Penn State, which is, you guessed it, another Penn State record. If McSorley gets 23 more touchdowns in 2018, he will *double* Saquon's total.





So please, spare me the bullshit about "he's not even the best QB on the team." Or "he doesn't have the measurables." If Tommy Stevens or any other QB on the roster was better than McSorley, they'd have beaten him for the starting position.





Coach Franklin had plenty of reasons to pull McSorley and go in a different direction after that humiliating 49-10 loss at Michigan in 2016. Since then Penn State is 20-3, with all of those losses coming heart-breaking fashion. Two of those losses came when the team blew 14-point fourth quarter leads. None of those losses were Trace's fault.







"Oh I wasn't talking about his football stats, I meant his physical stats."

kay. Trace is about 6 feet tall and weighs 205. Guess who else is that exact same height and weight? Baker Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and 2018 Number One NFL draft pick. Guess who else is that exact same height and weight? Drew Brees. He's had a pretty good career in the NFL.

This season, defenses can't just load up against Saquon and key on one player anymore, so Trace will be able to use everyone on the field. He'll be handing off to the #1 RB recruit in 2016, Miles Sanders. He might be throwing to the #1 WR recruit in 2018, Justin Shorter. He's still got Juwan Johnson, who caught the walk-off touchdown against Iowa. And he's got two full years of starting experience under his belt, plus a highly rated, veteran, seasoned, experienced offensive line - when's the last time you could say that about an offensive line at Penn State?

Penn State will put up video game numbers in 2018. Mark it down now.















