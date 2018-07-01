McSorley doesn't have the "measurables"

Late last night I logged on Twitter, and saw a retweet by Saquon of a Trace McSorley highlight video.
It's bad enough that someone would have Trace ranked #9 in the country. Athlon has Trace #4, for example. But then I saw Mr. Cessna saying Trace doesn't have the "measurables," which is wholly inaccurate, and I said so in a few tweets. I've carried those tweets over to this fanpost. Let's start with the basics. Trace McSorley is, by all measures, the best quarterback in Penn State history. He's led Penn State to back-to-back New Year's Six bowls, as well as an improbable 2016 Big Ten Championship. In 2016, Penn State was arguably one play away from going to the playoffs that year.
In Penn State history, Trace McSorley:
- is #2 all-time in passing yards (7,369); #1 is Christian Hackenberg, with 8,427.
- is #1 and #2 in passing yards in a season (3,614 in 2016 and 3,570 in 2017)
- the first Penn State QB to have two 3,000 yard passing seasons. Matt McGloin had 3,271 yards in 2012, and Daryll Clark had 3,003 yards in 2009. In fact, those are the only three QB's to ever throw for 3,000 yards in a season in Penn State history.
- the first Penn State QB to have three games with more than 350 passing yards. He had 384 vs Wisconsin in 2016, 381 vs Michigan State in 2017, and 376 vs Michigan State in 2016. He has three of the top seven single-game passing yard totals as well.
- is #1 all-time in passing TDs (59); next closest is Christian Hackenberg, with 48.
- is #1 and #2 in passing TDs in a season, with 29 in 2016 and 28 in 2017. (yes, it was a little surprising to me too, that Penn State has never had a QB throw for 30 TDs in a season.)
- the first Penn State quarterback to throw for four touchdowns in a game four times (2016 vs Michigan State, Wisconsin and USC; 2017 vs Georgia State), as well as throwing for four touchdowns in three straight games.
- has thrown for touchdowns in the past 28 games he has appeared in, which is also a Penn State record.
"Oh I wasn't talking about his football stats, I meant his physical stats."
kay. Trace is about 6 feet tall and weighs 205. Guess who else is that exact same height and weight? Baker Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner and 2018 Number One NFL draft pick. Guess who else is that exact same height and weight? Drew Brees. He's had a pretty good career in the NFL.
This season, defenses can't just load up against Saquon and key on one player anymore, so Trace will be able to use everyone on the field. He'll be handing off to the #1 RB recruit in 2016, Miles Sanders. He might be throwing to the #1 WR recruit in 2018, Justin Shorter. He's still got Juwan Johnson, who caught the walk-off touchdown against Iowa. And he's got two full years of starting experience under his belt, plus a highly rated, veteran, seasoned, experienced offensive line - when's the last time you could say that about an offensive line at Penn State?
Penn State will put up video game numbers in 2018. Mark it down now.
