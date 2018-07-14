Only Daniel Joseph Until Penn State Football

Defensive End Daniel Joseph came to Penn State from Canada by way of Illinois, a four-star recruit that committed to the Lions in the summer before his senior year of high school. He picked PSU over offers from most of the Big Ten, and Rutgers. He also held an offer from Stanford, which, if you’re into those sorts of things, details how smart he is.

Joseph redshirted his first season, the Big Ten Championship team of two years ago, but saw significant time in his redshirt freshman season last year; in the eight games in which he played, he logged three sacks and a forced fumble.

Though the defensive end position seems particularly loaded for the Lions this season, Joseph will fight for playing time as an integral part of the two-deep, even if he got no votes in our staff’s top players list.

Also, this bit regarding Joseph in the season-ending game last season against Maryland will never not be hilarious: