Only Shareef Miller Until Penn State Football

Shareef Miller joined Penn State late in the 2015 recruiting cycle, as part of James Franklin’s first full recruiting class at PSU. The three-star defensive end from Philadelphia picked the Lions over teams such as Nebraska, Michigan State, Tennessee, and Virginia Tech.

After redshirting his first season, “Reef” appeared in all 14 games in 2016, helping Penn State to the Big Ten Championship, and being named as an honorable mention to the BTN.com All-Big Ten Freshman Team.

2017 saw him increase his role on the defensive line, logging 12 starts throughout the season. After recording 37 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks, Miller was named third-team All-Big Ten by the media, and honorable mention by the coaches.

For 2018, expect Reef to lead an incredibly deep and talented defensive end unit, penned in as a starter for the season. If his production continues to increase, an early departure for the NFL Draft may be on the docket.

Just 48 days to go!