Only Nick Tarburton Until Penn State Football

Nick Tarburton joined Penn State as part of the highly touted 2018 recruiting class. A composite 4-star athlete, Nick is gargantuan. Standing 6’3”, and weighing in at 250 pounds, Tarburton terrorized opposing offenses in high school as a linebacker. However, with that frame, many believe that the true freshman will ultimately move to the defensive line.

Whether that happens this year or next will remain to be seen. He’s currently practicing with the ends, but the linebacking corps is perilously thin, and a handful of injuries there may force Nick into service. As we’ve previously written, Tarburton is firmly in the “yellow light” category for the class of 2018. As an early enrollee, he’s gotten extra time in the weight room, and has begun to learn the defensive playbook.

Whether Nick sees the field in 2018 or 2019, and whether it’s as a linebacker or a defensive lineman remains to be seen. We may get an early glimpse of him in action in just 46 days!