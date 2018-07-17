TMQB: Will You Cheer for Joe Moorhead and Mississippi State?

It took Joe Moorhead just two seasons as Penn State’s offensive coordinator to land a major head coaching job at Mississippi State. Moorhead takes over a program that has recently turned a corner from SEC cellar dweller to a solid program that is still in need of some fine-tuning before becoming a championship-caliber team. Most recently, the Bulldogs finished ranked #19 at the end of the 2017 season following a 9-4 campaign that ended with a TaxSlayer Bowl victory over Louisville.

So here’s our question for the Nittany Lion faithful- will you be cheering on Joe Moorhead’s Mississippi State squad this season?

As a college football fanatic, my response is an easy yes. I would already be watching several Mississippi State games this season, and don’t see many scenarios where I would be cheering for the Bulldogs’ opponent.

First of all, Moorhead transformed Penn State’s offense from a stagnant disaster to one of the most productive and exciting units in the nation. That’s reason enough to appreciate the man. Secondly, isn’t it about time for some new blood in the SEC? Alabama, LSU and Auburn have combined for eight national titles since 2000 and its been 12 years since one of those programs didn’t win the SEC West (Arkansas won the division in 2006). The Bulldogs pulling off a few upsets to reach the SEC Championship, whether this season or one year soon, would be a major storyline of the college football season that about 95 percent of fans across the nation would get behind.

So what say you, BSD reader? Will you go out of your way to watch Mississippi State this fall and support Joe Moorhead?