Only Evan Presta Until Penn State Football

Penn State football is slowly creeping closer with just 58 days left until kickoff. In honor of the 58 days, we give little-known walk-on Evan Presta a shoutout with today’s countdown.

An Erie native and graduate of Cathedral Prep, Presta is a 6-foot-3, 277-pound defensive tackle. He was also a high school teammate of 2018 signee Juice Scruggs.

Last season, Presta didn’t see any playing time and ended up taking a redshirt season. While he may never see meaningful snaps during his career at Penn State, Presta along with other walk-ons serve highly important roles of getting the team ready for their next opponent as part of the scout team.

Presta and the rest of the Nittany Lions will be soon return to the field to prepare for the season opener against Appalachian State on September 1.