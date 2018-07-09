Only Robert Windsor Until Penn State Football

Defensive tackle Robert Windsor was one of the final pieces in James Franklin’s first full recruiting class, a late edition that spurned his hometown Badgers for the blue and white.

I didn't just commit to Penn State, I committed to being a wild dog — Robert Windsor (@wild_windzor) January 25, 2015

Windsor redshirted the 2015 season behind the bash brothers (Anthony Zettel and Austin Johnson), becoming a primary backup in 2016, playing in 12 of the team’s fourteen games and logging 23 tackles including 2.5 for loss and garnering him a place as an All-Big Ten Freshman Honorable Mention.

The then-redshirt sophomore’s role as a primary backup in the middle of the defensive line continued in 2016, when he saw significant time as one of the next men in for Parker Cothren and Curtis Cothran, notching similar stats but leading the conference in fumble recoveries with three.

With the necessary size and a deceptive quickness, Windsor looks to take the field in his redshirt junior season as a starter alongside Ryan Buchholz, and will be a force for opposing offenses all season in 2018.