Miles Sanders Named Big Ten Co-Offensive Player of the Week

For the first time in 2018, a Penn State Nittany Lion has been named a Big Ten player of the week.

The Big Ten announced Penn State running back Miles Sanders was named as a Co-Offensive Player of the Week on Monday.

Sanders had a career day on the ground rushing for 200-yards and three touchdowns on 22 carries Friday night against the Fighting Illini. The former five-star running back out of Woodland Hills now has 71 rushing attempts this season for 495-yards and five touchdowns. His 495-yards are the sixth most in the country and second in the Big Ten.

The 200-yard performance was the first for PSU since Saquon Barkley’s incredible 305-total yard performance at Iowa last season which included 211 yards on the ground.

Sharing the Big Ten offensive player of the week title with Sanders is Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Haskins is a former Penn State recruiting target and high school teammate of Penn State tight end Jonathan Holland. The Nittany Lions will get to reacquaint themselves Haskins as they prepare for Saturday’s matchup between the fourth-ranked Buckeyes and the ninth-ranked Nittany Lions.

Haskins completed 21 of 24 passes for 304-yards and five touchdowns against Tulane and has completed 75.7% of his passes for 1,194-yards and 16 touchdowns on the year.

You can read more about Sanders’ achievement in Penn State Athletics’ official press release.