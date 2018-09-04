PSUers in the NFL 2018: End of Preseason and Roster Outlook

Here is the final list of PSUers in the NFL:

Rookie players in italics

Arizona Cardinals: A.Q. Shipley

Atlanta Falcons: Jack Crawford

Carolina Panthers: Brendan Mahon

Chicago Bears: Adrian Amos, Allen Robinson

Dallas Cowboys: Sean Lee

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton

Detroit Lions: Anthony Zettel

Indianapolis Colts: Ross Travis

Kansas City Chiefs: Jordan Lucas

Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Williams

Los Angeles Rams: Garrett Sickels*

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki, Mike Hull*, Cameron Wake

New England Patriots: Chris Hogan

New Orleans Saints: Nate Stupar

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley

Philadelphia Eagles: Stefen Wisniewski

Pittsburgh Steelers: Marcus Allen, Jesse James

San Francisco 49ers: Garry Gilliam, Robbie Gould

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans: Austin Johnson, DaQuan Jones

Washington Redskins: Troy Apke

*On IR (Hull is expected to return)

PSUers on practice squads:

Curtis Cothran (Vikings)

Grant Haley (Giants)

Christian Hackenberg (Bengals)

Saeed Blacknall and Jason Cabinda (Raiders)

Carl Nassib was the biggest surprise to see on the cut list, as he was an occasional contributor for the Browns in 2017, but Tampa Bay had the foresight to snap him up from waivers. Seeing Grant Haley (called a “fan favorite”) on the Giants’ list is especially disappointing. Jordan Lucas being traded from the Dolphins to the Chiefs for a 2020 draft pick was an interesting move. Lucas has been referred to as a “menace on special teams.” Apparently, people were also surprised that Matt McGloin was released (Not me).

This time next week, we’ll be talking about these players and their performances in real games!