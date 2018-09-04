PSUers in the NFL 2018: End of Preseason and Roster Outlook

Here is the final list of PSUers in the NFL:
Rookie players in italics
Arizona Cardinals: A.Q. Shipley
Atlanta Falcons: Jack Crawford
Carolina Panthers: Brendan Mahon
Chicago Bears: Adrian Amos, Allen Robinson
Dallas Cowboys: Sean Lee
Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton
Detroit Lions: Anthony Zettel
Indianapolis Colts: Ross Travis
Kansas City Chiefs: Jordan Lucas
Los Angeles Chargers: Trevor Williams
Los Angeles Rams: Garrett Sickels*
Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki, Mike Hull*, Cameron Wake
New England Patriots: Chris Hogan
New Orleans Saints: Nate Stupar
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley
Philadelphia Eagles: Stefen Wisniewski
Pittsburgh Steelers: Marcus Allen, Jesse James
San Francisco 49ers: Garry Gilliam, Robbie Gould
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Carl Nassib, Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans: Austin Johnson, DaQuan Jones
Washington Redskins: Troy Apke
*On IR (Hull is expected to return)
PSUers on practice squads:
Curtis Cothran (Vikings)
Grant Haley (Giants)
Christian Hackenberg (Bengals)
Saeed Blacknall and Jason Cabinda (Raiders)
Carl Nassib was the biggest surprise to see on the cut list, as he was an occasional contributor for the Browns in 2017, but Tampa Bay had the foresight to snap him up from waivers. Seeing Grant Haley (called a “fan favorite”) on the Giants’ list is especially disappointing. Jordan Lucas being traded from the Dolphins to the Chiefs for a 2020 draft pick was an interesting move. Lucas has been referred to as a “menace on special teams.” Apparently, people were also surprised that Matt McGloin was released (Not me).
This time next week, we’ll be talking about these players and their performances in real games!
