Big Ten Hoops Power Rankings: Week of March 4th

- Michigan State (1) - After taking down their bitter rivals, Sparty followed up the big win with...another loss to Indiana? Well, that was odd. Anyway, Tom Izzo’s squad continued their March peaking with a pasting of Nebraska at home and are now poised to try and sweep Michigan this coming Saturday and clinch at least a share of the Big Ten regular season title.
- Michigan (2) - The Wolverines wasted Nebraska by 29 points at home (in what may have been a fatal blow to Tim Miles’ job status) and followed that up with a very impressive win on the road at Maryland. The much-anticipated rematch with Sparty awaits.
- Purdue (3) - I am a day later than usual getting these power rankings up, and I initially had Purdue in my top slot. A four-point loss on the road at Minnesota though, in comparison to Michigan winning a tough game on the road was enough for me to drop them. The Boilers can still win a share of the Big Ten regular season title by taking care of business at Northwestern on Saturday.
- Wisconsin (5) - After getting upset on the road at Indiana, the Badgers won a tough one at home against Penn State, preserving their undefeated record in Madison against the Nittany Lions. They finish the regular season with Iowa at home and a trip to Ohio State.
- Maryland (4) - A couple straight losses, including a tough one at home to Michigan, will drop the Terps a spot this week. A home date with Minnesota on Friday night is the only remaining regular season game.
- Minnesota (8) - Amir Coffey’s 32 points led the way in the Gophers’ upset over Purdue, possibly vaulting Richard Pitino’s squad towards a spot the Big Dance.
- Ohio State (7) - After thrashing Iowa at home, the Buckeyes were on the opposite end of such a thrashing, losing by 35 points on the road at Purdue. They absolutely must take care of business at Northwestern before having a shot at another Top 25 scalp at home against Wisconsin in the regular season finale.
- Iowa (6) - It was Fran McCaffrey’s No Good, Horrible, Very Bad Week: First, Iowa got thrashed on the road in Columbus, resulting in Fran getting a two-game suspension for chasing after a referee down a hallway and calling him a “cheating motherf**ker.” That was followed up with a 14-point loss at home to Rutgers.
- Rutgers (11) - What a win on the road for the Scarlet Knights in Iowa City! It was the first road win over a Top 25 opponent in 11 years, and with a win over either Penn State or Indiana this week, they will solidify their first-ever Big Ten Tournament appearance without having to play in the opening round.
- Indiana (13) - What a difference a week makes! Back-to-back upset wins over Top 25 teams in Wisconsin and Michigan State (completing a baffling season sweep over Sparty) vaults the Hoosiers up a few spots in the power rankings. Even at 15-14, 6-12 in the Big Ten, the Hoosiers still appear in “Bubble Watch” segments of college hoops websites. With wins over Illinois and Rutgers to close out the regular season, the Hoosiers could position themselves for a possible bid to the Big Dance should they make a run in the Big Ten Tournament.
- Penn State (12) - An absolute beatdown over Maryland at home followed by a valiant effort on the road at Wisconsin only solidifies the narrative that this is not a team opposing coaches want to draw in their side of the bracket in the upcoming conference tournament.
- Illinois (9) - A win at home over free-falling Northwestern allowed the Illini to end a two-game losing skid. Indiana and Penn State remain on the regular season docket, as the Illini seek to avoid playing on opening day of the conference tournament.
- Nebraska (11) - The Huskers have now lost four straight, with three of those four losses being absolute blowouts, including 20+ point losses at Penn State and Michigan. We may very well be looking at the final couple of weeks of the Tim Miles era in Lincoln, at this rate.
- Northwestern (14) - [The Count Voice] THAT’S TEN. TEN STRAIGHT LOSSES. AH HA HA HA HA.
Filed under:
Big Ten Hoops Power Rankings: Week of March 4th
Sparty is on top for the second straight week
By Tim Aydin
Loading comments...