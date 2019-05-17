Blessed & Honored: 5/17/19

RJ ADAMS RECEIVES A BIG HONOR

Penn State is currently putting together one of the best offensive line classes in the country. A key cog in this is Virginia native R.J. Adams. Earlier this week, Adams received a big honor when he was extended an invite to play in the Under Armour All-American Game.

Blessed to be invited to the Under Armour All-American Game in 2020 thru @DemetricDWarren @BallCoach34 With that I am also 100% Committed ! pic.twitter.com/QlAUZY8NoY — Rj Adams ✌ (@exclusivejaayy) May 14, 2019

Adams earning this offer comes as no surprise. This past weekend Adams had a strong showing at The Opening regional camp in Washington D.C. that saw him earn the nod as one of the five best offensive performers. He was in the same group after his performance at Under Armour’s camp in Baltimore last month.

If Adams accepts the invite, he will join fellow future Nittany Lion Curtis Jacobs at the game.

PENN STATE MAKES THE CUT

On Wednesday night, New Jersey defensive tackle Isaiah Raikes released his top six, and to no surprise, the Nittany Lions made the cut.

Raikes has visited campus multiple times in recent months. With Cole Brevard in the fold, and argument can be made that Raikes might be Penn State’s top remaining target at defensive tackle.

NEW OFFERS

Yesterday, the Nittany Lion coaching staff extended a pair of notable 2021 offers to defensive back Shafeek Smith and quarterback Brock Vandagriff.

Blessed to say I have received an offer from Penn State University #weare pic.twitter.com/0iKZzaqr5d — 1k (@feek01) May 16, 2019

Smith is a defensive back from Imhotep Charter in Philly. Smith is the second 2021 prospect from Imhotep that the Nittany Lions have offered, joining Javon McIntyre.

As for Vandagriff, the QB hails from Prince Avenue Christian Academy in Bogart, Georgia. Vandagriff already holds offers from Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan, and Nebraska, among others. He is shaping up to be one of the top signal callers in the 2021 cycle. Hopefully, this offer will get Penn State involved in his recruitment.