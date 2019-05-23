Only 100 Days Until Penn State Football

It’s that time of year again!

After what has felt like one of the longest off-seasons in a while, Penn State football will be back in a scant 100 days. It’ll be a new-look team, with an arguable upgrade at special teams and the Nittany Lions’ first new starting quarterback since the Big Ten-winning 2016 season.

With Tommy Stevens now with former PSU offensive coordinator Joe Moorhead in Starkville, MS, this looks to be Sean Clifford’s offense to run. And couple that with the most talented Penn State defense in a number of years, it could be a sneaky decent season for the blue and white - and, as in many years, it’s the year that everyone’s discounting Penn State that they become quite interesting.

Just 100 days left until we see how the Lions reload!