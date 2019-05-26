Only Sam Ficken Until Penn State Football

We are now just 97 days away from the most magical day of the year.

That’s right, 97 days away from Penn State kicking off its 2019 football season in Beaver Stadium against Idaho.

As such, we honor the man, the myth, the legend Sam Ficken on this fine day.

Most of you know that Ficken’s Penn State career got off to a rather inauspicious start, but that didn’t stop him from becoming something of a folk hero by the time he left Happy Valley.

By the time he was a junior, Ficken was an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection and he one upped that as a senior, becoming a third-team All-Big Ten member after deposition 24 of 29 field goal attempts between the uprights.

Most memorably, Ficken ended his college career with a game-winning extra point in the 2014 Pinstripe Bowl

He’s currently a member of the Green Bay Packers.