Report: Penn State to Play at Georgetown In Gavitt Tipoff Games

The matchup is set. Penn State will play the Georgetown Hoyas in then 2019 Gavitt Tipoff Games. This is the first time the Nittany Lions will play Georgetown as part of the event, and the first time the team would be playing anyone other than DePaul since the start of the games.

Penn State last played Georgetown in 2004, losing to the Hoyas 66-53. The Nittany Lions hold a slight edge in the all-time series, however, at 22-20.

With this game, Penn State’s tentative schedule is shaping up like so:

Bucknell* (NIT Tipoff - Campus Game)

Yale* (NIT Tipoff - Campus Game

Syracuse/Ole Miss/Oklahoma State (NIT Tipoff)

Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Alabama

at Georgetown

With four more games to go, the Nittany Lions’ schedule is almost complete. As it stands, this schedule is shaping up to be just as tough, if not tougher than last season’s.

Sources: Matchups for the 2019 Gavitt Games are set.



Villanova at Ohio State

Michigan State at Seton Hall

Creighton at Michigan

Purdue at Marquette

Providence at Northwestern

Penn State at Georgetown

Minnesota at Butler

DePaul at Iowa — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 28, 2019