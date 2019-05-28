 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Report: Penn State to Play at Georgetown In Gavitt Tipoff Games

New, 25 comments

For the first time in the series, Penn State will not play DePaul.

By misdreavus79
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Conference Tournament-Minnesota vs Penn State David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The matchup is set. Penn State will play the Georgetown Hoyas in then 2019 Gavitt Tipoff Games. This is the first time the Nittany Lions will play Georgetown as part of the event, and the first time the team would be playing anyone other than DePaul since the start of the games.

Penn State last played Georgetown in 2004, losing to the Hoyas 66-53. The Nittany Lions hold a slight edge in the all-time series, however, at 22-20.

With this game, Penn State’s tentative schedule is shaping up like so:

Bucknell* (NIT Tipoff - Campus Game)
Yale* (NIT Tipoff - Campus Game
Syracuse/Ole Miss/Oklahoma State (NIT Tipoff)
Syracuse/Ole Miss/Oklahoma State (NIT Tipoff)
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Alabama
at Georgetown
empty slot
empty slot
empty slot
empty slot

With four more games to go, the Nittany Lions’ schedule is almost complete. As it stands, this schedule is shaping up to be just as tough, if not tougher than last season’s.

*Not confirmed

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...