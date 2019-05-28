Report: Penn State to Play at Georgetown In Gavitt Tipoff Games

The matchup is set. Penn State will play the Georgetown Hoyas in then 2019 Gavitt Tipoff Games. This is the first time the Nittany Lions will play Georgetown as part of the event, and the first time the team would be playing anyone other than DePaul since the start of the games.
Penn State last played Georgetown in 2004, losing to the Hoyas 66-53. The Nittany Lions hold a slight edge in the all-time series, however, at 22-20.
With this game, Penn State’s tentative schedule is shaping up like so:
Bucknell* (NIT Tipoff - Campus Game)
Yale* (NIT Tipoff - Campus Game
Syracuse/Ole Miss/Oklahoma State (NIT Tipoff)
Syracuse/Ole Miss/Oklahoma State (NIT Tipoff)
Big Ten/ACC Challenge
Alabama
at Georgetown
empty slot
empty slot
empty slot
empty slot
With four more games to go, the Nittany Lions’ schedule is almost complete. As it stands, this schedule is shaping up to be just as tough, if not tougher than last season’s.
Sources: Matchups for the 2019 Gavitt Games are set.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) May 28, 2019
Villanova at Ohio State
Michigan State at Seton Hall
Creighton at Michigan
Purdue at Marquette
Providence at Northwestern
Penn State at Georgetown
Minnesota at Butler
DePaul at Iowa
*Not confirmed
Loading comments...