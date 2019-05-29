Only Evan Schwan Until Penn State Football

The long, agonizing wait until the return of Penn State football is slowly ticking down as we near game number one against Idaho in Beaver Stadium.

Today we’ll take a look at former Penn State defensive end Evan Schwan, a Harrisburg, Pennsyvlania native from Central Dauphin High School.

Schwan was a three-star recruit out of high school and redshirted during his true freshman season.

He appeared in five games as a redshirt freshman and then all 13 as a sophomore, contributing mostly on special teams. The story was the same as a junior where he saw more playing time defensively but was a member of Sean Spencer’s defensive line rotation.

As a senior, Schwan had a bit of a breakout. He became a starter at defensive end opposite Garrett Sickles and tied for No. 11 in the Big Ten in sacks per game with .46. He was selected third-team All-Big Ten by both the coaches and the media and was named to Phil Steele’s All-Big Ten third team as well.