Only Blake Gillikin Until Penn State Football

That’s right, folks, we’re now just 93 days out from the long-awaited return of Penn State football.

What that means is that today belongs to our punting prodigy and favorite Georgia boy, Blake Gillikin.

Gillikin joined the Nittany Lions as a highly touted punting recruit (no, seriously!) in the class of 2016. I mean, do you guys know how good of a punter you have to be to be ranked as one of the top 1,000 recruits in the country?

Safe to say he’s more than delivered in his time at Penn State.

Gillikin enters his senior season widely regarded as one of the best punters in the nation and in contention for the Ray Guy Award.

He set a program record with a 44.0 punting average in 2018, including three punts over 70 yards. He also holds career record with 43.3 yards per punt. Gillikin is the only punt in program history with six punts over 65 yards. Safe to say, he can boot the h-e-double hockey sticks out of the football.