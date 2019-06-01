Only Tamba Hali Until Penn State Football

We’re now just 91 days until Penn State kicks off the 2019 football season against visiting Idaho in Beaver Stadium.

As such, today belongs to former Penn State defensive end Tamba Hali.

For many, Hali represents a resurgence of Penn State football and his 2005 sack and forced fumble on Ohio State quarterback Troy Smith is one of the program’s most iconic moments.

Hali was recognized as a consensus All-American, the Big Ten lineman of the year and a finalist for both the Bronko Nagurski Trophy and Ted Hendricks Award as a senior after a season in which he recorded 11 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

He went on to win the MVP award in the 2006 Senior Bowl before being taken in the first round of the NFL Draft with the 20th overall pick by the Kansas City Chiefs.

Hali spent his entire 11-year NFL career with the Chiefs and was named to the Pro Bowl five times, including second-team All-Pro selections in 2011 and 2013.