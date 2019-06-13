Only Charlie Shuman Days Untill Penn State Football

Football players are typically known for the impact they make on the field. When it comes to former Nittany Lion offensive lineman Charlie Shuman, it is what he has accomplished off the field that is best known for.

During his time on campus Shuman started the ‘Big Helping Little’ organization which looks to raise money for medical bills and travel expenses for families with young children with major illnesses. Shuman also played a big role in THON while on campus, and he took home the team’s Public Service Award last season.

Shuman still made contributions on the field as well. As a redshirt senior last fall, he was named the Scout Team Player of the Year by the coaching staff. Prior to the start of the season, he was rewarded for his hard work by being put on scholarship for his final season on campus.

During the 2018 season he was able to make his on field debut for the Nittany Lions. Playing as a redshirt senior, he appeared in two games on the offensive line.

We’re only 79 days away from the start of the 2019 Penn State Football season!