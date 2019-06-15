Only Chasz Wright Days Until Penn State Football

Offensive lineman Chasz Wright committed to Bill O’Brien’s coaching staff, and remained true to that commitment when James Franklin took over the program. The Woodbridge, Virginia native came to Penn State from Milford Academy.

Wright went on to spend five seasons on campus at Penn State. During his time in Happy Valley, he was an integral part of some of the best teams in program history.

In the 2016 Big Ten Championship season, Wright played in all 14 games including five starts. Two of his five starts came in the Big Ten Championship Game and the Rose Bowl. He then appeared in 12 of 13 games, including nine more starts, on the 2017 Fiesta Bowl Championship squad. He capped off his collegiate career by appearing in 12 games and making two starts as a redshirt senior last fall.

With his Nittany Lion career in the rear view mirror, Wright is now trying to tackle the NFL. While he went undrafted in April’s NFL Draft, he has earned an opportunity with the Buffalo Bills. Wright took part in the team’s rookie mini camp last month.

We’re only 77 days away from the start of the 2019 Penn State Football season!