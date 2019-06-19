Only Mike Miranda Until Penn State Football

BSD’s countdown to kickoff continues to roll through with the tributes to the offensive line, as we honor Mike Miranda. After redshirting in 2017, the redshirt sophomore made appearances in all 13 of Penn State’s games in the 2018 season, primarily on special teams. He did however, snag his first career start on the O-line in the regular season finale against Maryland, helping to pave the way towards a comfortable blowout win on Senior Day.

With three starters on the O-line needing to be replaced, expect Mike to battle for a starting spot. His role on special teams may continue to be relied upon, as well. Regardless, this is one kid whose progress you’ll want to keep track of.