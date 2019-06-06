Only Brenton Strange Until Penn State Football

In 86 days, the members of Penn State’s 2019 recruiting class will have their first chance to hit the Beaver Stadium turf and play some meaningful football- including tight end/H-back Brenton Strange.
The Parkersburg, W.Va.-native is definitely one to watch as you get to know the current batch of incoming Nittany Lions. While Penn State is well-stocked at the tight end position, Strange offers a unique set of size and athleticism that can help him find the field early. Strange enters the program as a four-star prospect who chose Penn State over the likes of Ohio State, Notre Dame, West Virginia and many others. Rivals had Strange listed as the sixth-best tight end in the class, and third-best overall prospect to come out of the Mountain State.
