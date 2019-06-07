Only Isaac Lutz Days Until Penn State Football

How does it feel to walk-on to a football program, spend three years pushing yourself to the limit to play to the best of your ability, and then have all your hard work and sacrifice repaid by earning a full scholarship? It would be something just like this:

"Baby bro Lutz is ON SCHOLARSHIP!" Jan Johnson shares that Isaac Lutz has earned a scholarship! Well-deserved, 8⃣5⃣!! We Are... Posted by Penn State Football on Saturday, April 6, 2019

That’s wide receiver Isaac Lutz being swarmed by teammates after hearing the big announcement, followed by a hug from James Franklin, and most importantly, mom and dad.

It’s been am eventful few years since Lutz walked-on to the football team prior to the 2016 season. There was the Big Ten Championship Game victory later during his redshirt season. In 2017, he played his first game as a Nittany Lion against Georgia State, and then was named Academic All-Big Ten to cap off the season. As a redshirt sophomore in 2018, Lutz played in 12 games and was named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week for his efforts during the week three 63-10 victory against Kent State. He also earned Academic All-Big Ten honors for the second consecutive year for his work in the classroom as a corporate innovation and entrepreneurship major.

