Only Nick Bowers Days Until Penn State Football

Late in the 2015 recruiting cycle tight end Nick Bowers made a great life choice when he flipped his commitment from Pitt to Penn State. The Kittanning native was one of two late flips from the Panthers that cycle by the Nittany Lions, with Altoona native, and current San Francisco 49er, Kevin Givens being the other.

After battling injuries his first two years on campus, Bowers appeared three games as a redshirt sophomore in 2017. This included catching his first career touchdown against Nebraska.

In 2018, Bowers saw his role grow. Playing in nine games, Bowers caught six passes including a touchdown against Kentucky in the Citrus Bowl. Bowers also started to emerge as a plus blocker in 2018.

If Bowers can stay healthy in 2019, he will be a key member of one of the best tight end rooms in the Big Ten. He can also play his way onto a NFL roster with a strong redshirt senior season.

We’re only 83 days away from the start of the 2019 Penn State Football season!