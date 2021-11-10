 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Penn State Bowl Projections 2021: Week 10

New, 28 comments

6-3 is still 6-3.

By LndoBSD

Penn State v Maryland Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

247 Sports:

Bowl: Music City

Location: Nashville, TN

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels

ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach

Bowl: Music City/Pinstripe

Location: Nashville, TN/New York, New York

Date: Dec. 30, 2021/Dec. 29, 2021

Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks/Virginia Cavaliers

CBS Sports:

Bowl: Music City

Location: Nashville, TN

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Bowl: Las Vegas

Location: Las Vegas, NV

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Opponent: UCLA Bruins

Not a lot of changes this week despite the Nittany Lions’ victory. If Penn State manages to knock off Michigan this weekend, expect some changes in the bowl projections (especially from notorious PSU hater Mark Schlabach.).

