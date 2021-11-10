Penn State Bowl Projections 2021: Week 10

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Music City
Location: Nashville, TN
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Opponent: Ole Miss Rebels
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach
Bowl: Music City/Pinstripe
Location: Nashville, TN/New York, New York
Date: Dec. 30, 2021/Dec. 29, 2021
Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks/Virginia Cavaliers
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Music City
Location: Nashville, TN
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Bowl: Las Vegas
Location: Las Vegas, NV
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Opponent: UCLA Bruins
Not a lot of changes this week despite the Nittany Lions’ victory. If Penn State manages to knock off Michigan this weekend, expect some changes in the bowl projections (especially from notorious PSU hater Mark Schlabach.).
