Success With Hyperlinking Is Having The GOAT Conversation

Is Jahan Dotson the best wide receiver in Penn State history? People are asking. Though the GOAT conversation rarely results in a consensus, Dotson has certainly made his case for the title, especially after a record-breaking performance against Maryland.

How can you not feel good for Dotson? Even after the record-setting day, even after joining the conversation as a first round talent, he isn’t satisfied. Mike Yurcich’s never-before-seen-at-Penn-State pass-heavy offense certainly helps pad the numbers, but does Yurcich even have a choice?

The Nittany Lions will look to re-establish a winning streak as the slightest of favorites over the No. 7 team in the country, as big brother is back on top. The Nittany Lions remain out of the CFP Top 25, but stand to pose the most difficult challenge the Wolverines have faced this season.

We’ve now also reached the time of year when all those math classes are finally paying off, as Penn State stunningly still has a path to Indianapolis and to Pasadena.