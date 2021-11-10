 clock menu more-arrow no yes

YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs. Youngstown State Open Thread

By Tim Aydin
NCAA Basketball: Big Ten Media Days Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

Folks...We are back! Not only is your favorite Penn State hoops open thread back, but so are actual fans in the BJC stands, right in time for the official beginning of the Micah Shrewsberry era, so here’s to starting things off on a high note! Tip off is at 8:30 PM ET on BTN, and if you haven’t already, check out Eli’s preview of this game.

As always, the typical open thread rules apply: No porn, no politics/religion, no links to illegal streams of the game, and just be kind to one another, mmkay?

