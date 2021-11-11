The B1G Preview: Superweapon Charging

Most of the games this week are fairly straightforward, but a couple intriguing matchups - including one in Columbus - have us interested.

Northwestern (3-6, 1-5 Big Ten) at #18 Wisconsin (6-3, 4-2)

Noon Eastern, ESPN2

Wisconsin -24.5

I said it elsewhere, but after all the chaos of the early season, we’re right back to Wisconsin, one of the preseason favorites for the West in the driver’s seat to get to Indianapolis. All the Badgers have to do is hold serve against Northwestern to stay in that seat, and I like their chances.

Should You Watch? Nah, Penn State-Michigan is on ABC.

Prediction: Wisconsin 28, Northwestern 10

Rutgers (4-5, 1-5) at Indiana (2-7, 0-6)

Noon Eastern, BTN

Indiana -7

Rutgers is surprisingly only a couple games away from bowl eligibility, whereas Indiana needs to win out just to be considered as 5-7 team. And yet somehow the Hoosiers are favored by a touchdown? I don’t buy it.

Should You Watch? Nnnnnnope.

Prediction: Rutgers 24, Indiana 21

#19 Purdue (6-3, 4-2) at #4 Ohio State (8-1, 6-0)

3:30 PM Eastern, ABC

Ohio State -20

Oh man. See, Purdue’s superweapon really only works when they’re unranked, and they’re taking on a top 5 team. I have to feel like the Boilermakers sneaking into the top 20 is going to blunt their firepower a bit.

Ah, what the hell. Boilermakers by 30. CHOO CHOO

Should You Watch? CHOO CHOOOOOOOOO

Prediction: Purdue 27, Ohio State 24

Minnesota (6-3, 4-2) at #20 Iowa (7-2, 4-2)

3:30 PM Eastern, BTN

Iowa -5.5

I selfishly want Minnesota to win because a) Iowa should lose all the games, and b) I want Paul Bunyan’s Axe to be the deciding factor in the West. So ya know what, let’s go with a Gopher dub.

Should You Watch? Maybe check it out when OSU-Purdue is on commercial break.

Prediction: Minnesota 27, Iowa 20

Maryland (5-4, 2-4) at #7 Michigan State (8-1, 5-1)

4:00 PM Eastern, FOX

Michigan State -13

Kinda similar to Iowa, I enjoy it when Michigan State loses. I’ll hold a grudge for 2015 for a long time, I think. Meanwhile, Maryland played an excellent game against Penn State, and were it not for some inopportune turnovers, could have pulled the upset. I wouldn’t mind if Sparty were taken down a peg or two.

Should You Watch? Unless it looks like Maryland is about to do the thing, I wouldn’t.

Prediction: Michigan State 28, Maryland 21