Penn State Football Commits in Action: 2022 Commits Square Off in Playoff Action and More

In the first round of the district playoffs in the state of Pennsylvania quarterback Beau Pribula and the Central York Panthers improved to 11-0 on the season with a 26-14 victory over wide receiver commit Anthony Ivey and Manheim Township. Pribula was 15/24 for 168 yards and 2 touchdowns through the air, he also rushed for 18 yards and a pair of scores. Outside of 5 punt return yards and a tackle Ivey was kept off the stat sheet.

Linebacker commit Abdul Carter and La Salle College High School defeated Roman Catholic 45-0 to set up a showdown with state powerhouse St. Joe’s Prep. You can watch Carter’s highlights from the game below.

Mehki Flowers and Central Dauphin East saw their season end at the hands of Hempfield in a 35-2 playoff loss. Flowers and the Panthers were limited to just 122 total yards to go with zero offensive points.

Crossing the border to Ohio, Drew Allar and the Medina Battling Bees continue to roll along following a 45-14 playoff victory to improve to 12-0 on the season. Allar threw for 304 yards and rushed for 139 yards to go with 6 total touchdowns.

Staying in Ohio, wide receiver Kaden Saunders and the Westerville South Wildcats fell 50-19 in postseason play to finish their season at 8-3. In the loss Saunders had 7 catches for 41 yards and a touchdown. You can checkout his senior season highlights below.

In Florida, defensive lineman Zane Durant and Lake Nona improved to 7-3 on the season with a 35-0 victory. Durant had 5 tackles, 2 tackles for a loss, a sack, and he rushed for 2 touchdowns in the victory. He now has 15 sacks and 28 TFLs on the season.

Future Nittany Lion wide receiver Omari Evans and the Shoemaker (TX) Wolves had their season end at the hands of the Ellison Eagles in a 23-15 playoff loss. Evans had 1 reception for 29 yards and a touchdown in the loss.

With the regular season for the McDonogh Eagles now in the books you can checkout the senior highlight of elite pass rusher Dani Dennis-Sutton below. DDS and the Eagles begin postseason play this Friday.

On the JUCO circuit, offensive lineman JB Nelson, safety Tyrece Mills and the Lackawanna Falcons fell to Snow College 51-28. Mill had 6 tackles and a pass breakup in the Falcon defeat.