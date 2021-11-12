7 Games to Watch Besides Penn State-Michigan

Please note that games played during Penn State’s timeslot are not typically included, as well as Big Ten games as they are covered in Thursday’s conference preview.

Tennessee at (#1)Georgia

3:30 p.m., CBS

Josh Heupel is doing an incredible job considering the dumpster fire he inherited at Tennessee. The Vols offense is clicking, and could pose the biggest challenge yet to the impenetrable Georgia defense. The Bulldogs have to have one of those games that have defined the 2021 college football season, right? Maybe they’re just that good.

Prediction: Georgia-27, Tennessee-13

The Aggies are allowing 12.9 points per game in their seven victories, and will look to somehow maintain that stinginess against Ole Miss and their high-flying offense. This will make for an interesting clash of styles as one team hopes to turn this game into a shootout, while the other is just fine with a low-scoring affair.

Prediction: Texas A&M-30, Ole Miss-27

(#9)Notre Dame at Virginia

7:30 p.m., ABC



Virginia’s identity is throwing the ball around and lighting up the scoreboard. Notre Dame started the season winning solely with its defense, but the Irish offense has turned a corner and have been humming the last few games. This has potential to be a highly entertaining shootout that goes past midnight.

Prediction: Notre Dame-44, Virginia-39



Two surprise teams battling it out for a chance to go to the ACC Championship Game, and potential conference crown, on the line. The winner will become the sole leader of the ACC Atlantic, with a chance to be the program that dethrones a Clemson program that has won the conference championship every year going back to 2014. Similar to the Ole Miss-Texas A&M game, this will be an interesting clash of styles.

Prediction: NC State-31, Wake Forest-30

(#25)Arkansas at LSU

7:30 p.m., SEC



These teams always delivered an exciting game when they played the day after Thanksgiving. It’s too bad this game will be lost in the shuffle, as Arkansas will battle to end the season as one of the surprises among the Top 25, while LSU keeps fighting as the last days of the Coach O era come to an end.

Prediction: LSU-23, Arkansas-20

TCU at (#10)Oklahoma State

8 p.m., FOX

The Horned Frogs came out of nowhere to end their 1-6 skid by upsetting then-#12 Baylor on Saturday. Now they have a chance to take down a Top 10 team as they find a new identity with the Gary Patterson era now in the rear view.

Prediction: Oklahoma State-21, TCU-17

Washington State at (#3)Oregon

10:30 p.m., ESPN



The Cougars come in on a hot streak, going 4-1 with the only loss coming in a 21-19 defeat by BYU. Oregon has made a habit of escaping games that keeps them in the playoff race. This one seems like it will be worth staying up until 2 a.m.

Prediction: Oregon-27, Washington State-24

Check out the odds for the aforementioned games, as well as others from across the country on a busy Saturday. Odds/lines subject to change. T&Cs apply. See draftkings.com/sportsbook for details.