 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Early Morning Open Thread

New, 51 comments

Footballllllllllllllllll

By Chris Lucia
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 29 Ohio State at Penn State Photo by Gregory Fisher/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Good morning BSD! Penn State takes on #6 Michigan at noon on ABC, so come and chat with us while we wait for kickoff!

More From Black Shoe Diaries

Loading comments...