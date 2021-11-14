Penn State Opens As 16.5-Point Favorite Over Rutgers

Despite losing their fourth game in their last five, the folks out in Las Vegas still like a comfortable victory for Penn State over Rutgers as the Nittany Lions opened as 16.5-point favorites, according to DraftKings.

With Saturday being Senior Day, it will be the last time a number of Penn Staters — Sean Clifford, Jahan Dotson, and Ja’Quan Brisker, just to mention a few — play in Beaver Stadium. If history is any indication, it should be a Penn State victory — the Scarlet Knights have not beaten the Nittany Lions since 1988, having lost 14 in-a-row to Penn State. Rutgers only other win against Penn State came all the way back during 1918 while World War I was taking place.

All of this is to say: the Penn State portion of the internet might explode if the Nittany Lions don’t win on Saturday.