Week 11: Big Ten Superlatives

It was largely a quiet week in the Big Ten, with the only ranked-against-ranked matchup coming with Ohio State vs Purdue. Elsewhere, there really wasn’t too much shake up.

Biggest Win: Michigan

Unfortunately, the biggest win came at the hands of Penn State of as Wolverines came from behind in the fourth quarter to pick up a 21-17 victory in Beaver Stadium. Down 17-14, Michigan quarterback Cade McNamara found tight end Erick All on a crossing route, with the tight end doing the rest, scoring from 47 yards out.

While the Wolverines will have to go on the road to Maryland next week, the win over Penn State was the last real test before Michigan hosts Ohio State in two weeks. Be prepared for all the pomp and circumstance as it’ll likely be a Top 6 matchup in the Big House.

Best Performance: Braelon Allen

In for an injured Chez Mellusi, true freshman Braelon Allen saw an even larger increase in his growing role. The 6-foot-2, 238-pound former linebacker prospect, Allen carried the ball 25 times for 173 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns.

Allen has a devastating combination of power and speed, and you can be sure he’ll be carrying the rock a whole lot for the Badgers the next three seasons.

Who’s Back Of The Week: Graham Mertz

After a dreadful start to his Heisman campaign, Mertz has turned it around, going 18-23 and putting up 216 passing yards and two touchdowns to just one interception against the vaunted Northwestern defense. Folks, it’s safe to say that Mr. Mertz will be in New York City come December.

Best Crowd: Indiana

Despite getting smoked by Rutgers 38-3, shoutout to these Indiana fans who made the best of the situation.

Indiana fans are going shirtless.pic.twitter.com/uJAmUP2xWu — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) November 13, 2021

Beautiful.

2020 Was Clearly A Fluke Year: Indiana

38-3. At home. Against Rutgers.