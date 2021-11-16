 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 10

When’s the last time Penn State had two legitimate Rookie of the Year candidates on defense?

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:

Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Ross Travis

Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh

Buffalo Bills: Ryan Bates

Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones

Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson

Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons

Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler

Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye

Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos

Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor

Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib

Los Angeles Rams: Nick Scott

Miami Dolphins: Mike Gesicki

Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena

New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin

New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson

Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders

Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen

San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould

Seattle Seahawks: John Reid

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith

Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson

Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney

Standout Performers:

  • Micah Parsons led the Cowboys with six tackles, including a sack.
  • Odafe Oweh had four tackles, including a sack, for the Ravens:
  • Amani Oruwariye had seven tackles, including a tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery for the Lions:
  • Adrian Amos had four tackles and three pass breakups, as well as an interception, for the Packers:

Others:

  • Chris Godwin had seven catches for 57 yards for the Bucs.
  • Blake Gillikin averaged 40.4 yards on five punts for the Saints.
  • The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had five catches for 31 yards, but did have a costly fumble to maintain the tie game.
  • Nick Scott had two tackles for the Rams.
  • Yetur Gross-Matos and DaQuan Jones each had two tackles for the Panthers.
  • Jason Cabinda had one carry for two yards and a crucial first down for the Lions.
  • Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
  • Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
  • Dan Chisena had one tackle for the Vikings.
  • Mike Gesicki was targeted seven times but did not record a reception for the Dolphins.
  • Robbie Gould returned to action for the 49ers, making all five of his kicks, including one field goal.

