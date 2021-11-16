Nittany Lions in the NFL 2021: Week 10

Here’s a list of the current Nittany Lions in the NFL:
Arizona Cardinals: Jack Crawford, Ross Travis
Baltimore Ravens: Odafe Oweh
Carolina Panthers: Yetur Gross-Matos, DaQuan Jones
Chicago Bears: Jesse James, Allen Robinson
Dallas Cowboys: Connor McGovern, Micah Parsons
Denver Broncos: DaeSean Hamilton, K.J. Hamler
Detroit Lions : Jason Cabinda, Amani Oruwariye
Green Bay Packers: Adrian Amos
Indianapolis Colts: Will Fries, Rob Windsor
Las Vegas Raiders: Nick Bowers, Koa Farmer, Carl Nassib
Minnesota Vikings: Dan Chisena
New Orleans Saints: Blake Gillikin
New York Giants: Saquon Barkley, Cam Brown, Austin Johnson
Philadelphia Eagles: Miles Sanders
Pittsburgh Steelers: Pat Freiermuth, Marcus Allen
San Francisco 49ers: Kevin Givens, Robbie Gould
Seattle Seahawks: John Reid
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Chris Godwin, Donovan Smith
Tennessee Titans: Sam Ficken, Jan Johnson
Washington: Troy Apke, Shaka Toney
Standout Performers:
- Micah Parsons led the Cowboys with six tackles, including a sack.
- Odafe Oweh had four tackles, including a sack, for the Ravens:
- Odafe Oweh had four tackles, including a sack, for the Ravens:
: #BALvsMIA on NFLN/FOX/PRIME VIDEO
: https://t.co/svgTJkbKF5 pic.twitter.com/HGFKHII0jW
- Amani Oruwariye had seven tackles, including a tackle for loss, two pass breakups, and a fumble recovery for the Lions:
Keep hustling @MGilbert_3 #DETvsPIT | FOX pic.twitter.com/JFzUAKRJO1— Detroit Lions (@Lions) November 14, 2021
- Adrian Amos had four tackles and three pass breakups, as well as an interception, for the Packers:
That's INT No. 2 for the defense!@_SmashAmos31 takes it away. #SEAvsGB | #GoPackGo— Green Bay Packers (@packers) November 15, 2021
CBS pic.twitter.com/eaVoKPWncW
Others:
- Chris Godwin had seven catches for 57 yards for the Bucs.
- Blake Gillikin averaged 40.4 yards on five punts for the Saints.
- The Steelers’ Pat Freiermuth had five catches for 31 yards, but did have a costly fumble to maintain the tie game.
- Nick Scott had two tackles for the Rams.
- Yetur Gross-Matos and DaQuan Jones each had two tackles for the Panthers.
- Jason Cabinda had one carry for two yards and a crucial first down for the Lions.
- Marcus Allen had one tackle for the Steelers.
- Kevin Givens had one tackle for the 49ers.
- Dan Chisena had one tackle for the Vikings.
- Mike Gesicki was targeted seven times but did not record a reception for the Dolphins.
- Robbie Gould returned to action for the 49ers, making all five of his kicks, including one field goal.
