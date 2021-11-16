Blessed & Honored: Recapping a Busy Recruiting Weekend in Happy Valley

ISVISITORS FOR MICHIGAN GAME

A pair of Penn State’s top 2023 targets made it to campus for their loss against Michigan this past weekend. These two players are linebacker Tony Rojas and offensive lineman Joshua Miller.

Had a amazing time today, cant wait to be back in Happy Valley!⚪️ pic.twitter.com/4H6c7fC6T2 — Tony Rojas ✪ (@Tony_Rojas5) November 14, 2021

had a great time in happy valley this weekend! #WeAre pic.twitter.com/g9dLxw4Gdt — Joshua “Doogie” Miller (@TheRealJMiller4) November 14, 2021

Rojas is from Fairfax, Virginia, and one of the top regional targets at linebacker for the Nittany Lions. Rojas was offered by the staff during a visit over the summer and was also on campus for the White Out victory over Auburn. Right now the Nittany Lions appear to be in a good early spot in his recruitment.

Miller attends Life Christian Academy in Colonial Heights, Virginia. This was the second consecutive home game Miller was in attendance for as he also visited for the loss against Illinois last month. Coming out of the Illinois visit the Nittany Lions appeared to surpass Clemson as the leaders in Miller’s recruitment, there is no reason to believe that has changed.

Penn State also hosted a trio of prospects from American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. These three players were safety Daemon Fagan, cornerback Damari Brown and running back Mark Fletcher.

Oh yeah I was in Penn State this weekend btw….. #WeAre pic.twitter.com/bZ40OdcHp5 — DaemonFagan (@FaganDaemon) November 14, 2021

Florida boy up here @ Penn State and loving it ! pic.twitter.com/HV31Mx66as — MarkFletcherjr (@fletcherjr_mark) November 14, 2021

While Florida recruiting is, well, Florida recruiting, these three players making it to campus on their own dime for a November game with terrible weather certainly indicates interest on their part. Additionally, as we have seen in the past, JaJuan Seider can work his Florida magic in any recruitment.

The biggest of these three is Fletcher. Fletcher might be the top running back on Penn State’s 2023 running board. While pulling him would seem to be a tall task it would not be the first time Seider has pulled a four-star running back from Florida.

Penn State also hosted in-state 2023 offensive tackle Austin Ramsey.

Had a tremendous time in the happy valley. ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/6AxlVl6UEK — Austin “House” Ramsey (@RamseyHouse) November 14, 2021

This was the first visit to campus for the Philadelphia native since being offered last month. Penn State is one of 7 current Power 5 offers for Ramsey who is a player that will likely continue to pop up on campus for visits in the coming months.

On the 2024 front Penn State hosted a pair of noteworthy visitors in athlete Donovan Isaac and quarterback Jacqai Long.

Isaac hails from West Bloomfield, Michigan, which is the same school and former Nittany Lion linebacker Lance Dixon. As for Long, the West Virginia native is shaping up to be one of the top quarterbacks in the region for his class. His name is one that could continue to pop up on the recruiting circuit.

TOP 2023 TARGET SET TO ANNOUNCE TOP SCHOOLS

Linebacker Ta’Mere Robinson is arguably Penn State’s top defensive target for the 2023 cycle. Robinson is now set to announce his top schools next Thursday.

Top schools dropping on Thanksgiving! — ᴛᴀᴅᴅᴇʀ ③ (@TaMereRobinson3) November 14, 2021

Expect the Nittany Lions to be among the schools in Robinson’s Thanksgiving Day announcement. The Pittsburgh area native has visited Penn State more than any other school, as well as having hosted James Franklin and Terry Smith for a game this fall as the Nittany Lions prioritize the talented linebacker.

While Robinson’s recruitment still does not appear to be close to ending, him announcing his top schools is the next step toward that decision. Robinson will make plenty of visits this offseason which will include return trips to Happy Valley to visit who is likely the current leaders in his recruitment.