Penn State Bowl Projections 2021: Week 11

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.

Bowl: Pinstripe

Location: New York, New York

Date: Dec. 29, 2021

Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers

Bowl: Music City/Pinstripe

Location: Nashville, TN/New York, New York

Date: Dec. 30, 2021/Dec. 29, 2021

Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks/Virginia Cavaliers

Bowl: Music City

Location: Nashville, TN

Date: Dec. 30, 2021

Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks

Action Network (Brett McMurphy)

Bowl: Outback

Location: Tampa, FL

Date: Jan. 1, 2022

Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats

Welp, four losses in five games will pretty much destroy any hopes of a decent bowl game. It seems to be a split decision between traveling to Nashville to play Arkansas in the Music City Bowl, and trekking to the Big Apple to take on Virginia. Brett McMurphy is the lone picker to put the Nittany Lions in a New Year’s Day bowl game. As for Penn State, they need to focus on beating Rutgers this Saturday.