Penn State Bowl Projections 2021: Week 11

Welcome back to our weekly series tracking some of the bowl picks for Penn State football following each game, This season, we will follow 247 Sports, ESPN, and CBS Sports, with occasional bonus picks from other publications.
247 Sports:
Bowl: Pinstripe
Location: New York, New York
Date: Dec. 29, 2021
Opponent: Virginia Cavaliers
ESPN: Bonagura/Schlabach
Bowl: Music City/Pinstripe
Location: Nashville, TN/New York, New York
Date: Dec. 30, 2021/Dec. 29, 2021
Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks/Virginia Cavaliers
CBS Sports:
Bowl: Music City
Location: Nashville, TN
Date: Dec. 30, 2021
Opponent: Arkansas Razorbacks
Action Network (Brett McMurphy)
Bowl: Outback
Location: Tampa, FL
Date: Jan. 1, 2022
Opponent: Kentucky Wildcats
Welp, four losses in five games will pretty much destroy any hopes of a decent bowl game. It seems to be a split decision between traveling to Nashville to play Arkansas in the Music City Bowl, and trekking to the Big Apple to take on Virginia. Brett McMurphy is the lone picker to put the Nittany Lions in a New Year’s Day bowl game. As for Penn State, they need to focus on beating Rutgers this Saturday.
