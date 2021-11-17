 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Just the Stats: Penn State vs Rutgers

This will probably be the last time we get to watch Jahan Dotson in Beaver Stadium.

By Cari Greene
NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State Matthew O’Haren-USA TODAY Sports

Penn St. Nittany Lions (6-4; 3-4 Big Ten East) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5; 2-5 Big Ten East)

12 p.m. ET, November 20, 2021--BTN

Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,579 / University Park, PA)

Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Rutgers Advantage
Rushing Offense (ypg) 106.7 (119) 154.0 (73) Rushing Defense (ypg) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Passing Offense (ypg) 272.2 (29) 218.0 (48) Passing Defense (ypg) Push
Pass Efficiency 131.96 (83) 137.42 (80) Pass Efficiency Defense Push
Total Offense (ypg) 378.9 (T - 84) 372.0 (59) Total Defense (ypg) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Scoring Offense (ppg) 26.0 (T - 82) 22.7 (T - 43) Scoring Defense (ppg) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Rushing Defense (ypg) 137.9 (T - 54) 145.8 (82) Rushing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo
Passing Defense (ypg) 213.9 (44) 180.8 (113) Passing Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Pass Efficiency Defense 111.98 (10) 116.69 (109) Pass Efficiency new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Total Defense (ypg) 351.8 (41) 326.6 (114) Total Offense (ypg) new PSU logo new PSU logo
Scoring Defense (ppg) 17.1 (T - 9) 23.0 (103) Scoring Offense (ppg) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Punt Return Defense (ypr) 1.55 (3) 11.67 (25) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push
Punt Return Yds (ypr) 7.23 (78) 2.91 (13) Punt Return Defense (ypr) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Net Punting Yds (ypp) 45.53 (2) 45.7 (1) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push
Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 15.3 (125) 17.93 (25) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 11.0 (1) 18.17 (96) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Turnover Margin +.6 (T - 22) +.7 (T - 17) Turnover Margin Push
Passes Had Intercepted (total) 8 (T - 58) 7 (T - 78) Passes Intercepted (total) Push
Passes Intercepted (total) 10 (T - 31) 6 (T - 33) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Push
Penalty Yds/Game 52.2 (T - 54) 42.1 (T - 17) Penalty Yds/Game 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Sacks (spg) 2.0 (T - 78) 1.7 (T - 41) Sacks Allowed (spg) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Sacks Allowed (spg) 2.7 (T - 93) 1.7 (T - 97) Sacks (spg) Push
Tackles for Loss (tpg) 5.9 (T - 47) 5.3 (T - 63) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Push
Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 6.7 (T - 114) 4.5 (T - 99) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Push
Redzone Offense (% season) 87.5% (47) 74.1% (20) Redzone Defense (% season) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Redzone Defense (% season) 63.9% (5) 81.6% (T - 80) Redzone Offense (% season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
Redzone TD % (season) 50.0% 51.85% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Push
Redzone TD % Defense (season) 30.56% 55.26% Redzone TD % (season) new PSU logo
3rd Down Conv. % (season) 39.0% (72) 28.8% (4) 3rd Down Defense % (season) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
3rd Down Defense % (season) 36.0% (38) 33.3% (T - 117) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) new PSU logo new PSU logo new PSU logo
4th Down Conv. % (season) 45.0% (T - 92) 40.0% (T - 26) 4th Down Defense % (season) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
4th Down Defense % (season) 56.2% (T - 80) 43.3% (96) 4th Down Conv. % (season) Push
1st Downs (season) 207 (T - 78) 176 (T - 20) 1st Downs Allowed (season) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
1st Downs Allowed (season) 216 (T - 82) 185 (T - 103) 1st Downs Push
Time of Possession (mpg) 28 (108) 31 (31) Time of Possession (mpg) 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium 7233_rutgers_scarlet_knights-alternate-2001_medium
Strength of Schedule 6 44 Strength of Schedule new PSU logo

Difference >25 in National Rank = new PSU logo

Difference >50 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >75 in National Rank = new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Difference >100 in National Rank =new PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logonew PSU logo

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Team Rankings.com.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

The return of Greg Schiano has had an immediate impact on Rutgers football - they’re playing better defense, and special teams, than they were in past years. I’m not so sure it’ll be enough, as that’s PSU’s bread and butter this year (but who knows, maybe they’ll line up 9 OL every down like Illinois).

What I’m focused on, as I have been since this emerged as a trend earlier this year, are redzone opportunities. Penn State has been in the redzone 32 times, coming away with points 28 of those times (16 touchdowns and 12 field goals) - Rutgers, by contrast, has been in the redzone 38 times, with 21 TDs and 10 field goals. That’s not too lopsided, especially if there are no fake field goal attempts in the redzone this week.

On defense, Penn State opponents have been in the redzone a whopping 36 times, but only come away with 11 TDs and 12 field goals - less than a third of their redzone opportunities have come out with a touchdown. And though Rutgers’ opponents have only been in the redzone 27 times, they’ve given up more touchdowns (14) than PSU’s defense, despite facing 9 fewer redzone opportunities. That’s something else.

What say you all?

