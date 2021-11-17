Just the Stats: Penn State vs Rutgers

Penn St. Nittany Lions (6-4; 3-4 Big Ten East) vs Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-5; 2-5 Big Ten East) 12 p.m. ET, November 20, 2021--BTN Beaver Stadium (Capacity: 106,579 / University Park, PA)

Tableizer using codebeautify.org Penn State Value (Nat'l Rank) Value (Nat'l Rank) Rutgers Advantage Rushing Offense (ypg) 106.7 (119) 154.0 (73) Rushing Defense (ypg) Passing Offense (ypg) 272.2 (29) 218.0 (48) Passing Defense (ypg) Push Pass Efficiency 131.96 (83) 137.42 (80) Pass Efficiency Defense Push Total Offense (ypg) 378.9 (T - 84) 372.0 (59) Total Defense (ypg) Scoring Offense (ppg) 26.0 (T - 82) 22.7 (T - 43) Scoring Defense (ppg) Rushing Defense (ypg) 137.9 (T - 54) 145.8 (82) Rushing Offense (ypg) Passing Defense (ypg) 213.9 (44) 180.8 (113) Passing Offense (ypg) Pass Efficiency Defense 111.98 (10) 116.69 (109) Pass Efficiency Total Defense (ypg) 351.8 (41) 326.6 (114) Total Offense (ypg) Scoring Defense (ppg) 17.1 (T - 9) 23.0 (103) Scoring Offense (ppg) Punt Return Defense (ypr) 1.55 (3) 11.67 (25) Punt Return Yds (ypr) Push Punt Return Yds (ypr) 7.23 (78) 2.91 (13) Punt Return Defense (ypr) Net Punting Yds (ypp) 45.53 (2) 45.7 (1) Net Punting Yds (ypp) Push Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) 15.3 (125) 17.93 (25) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) Kickoff Return Defense (ypr) 11.0 (1) 18.17 (96) Kickoff Return Yds (ypr) Turnover Margin +.6 (T - 22) +.7 (T - 17) Turnover Margin Push Passes Had Intercepted (total) 8 (T - 58) 7 (T - 78) Passes Intercepted (total) Push Passes Intercepted (total) 10 (T - 31) 6 (T - 33) Passes Had Intercepted (total) Push Penalty Yds/Game 52.2 (T - 54) 42.1 (T - 17) Penalty Yds/Game Sacks (spg) 2.0 (T - 78) 1.7 (T - 41) Sacks Allowed (spg) Sacks Allowed (spg) 2.7 (T - 93) 1.7 (T - 97) Sacks (spg) Push Tackles for Loss (tpg) 5.9 (T - 47) 5.3 (T - 63) Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) Push Tackles for Loss Allowed (tpg) 6.7 (T - 114) 4.5 (T - 99) Tackles for Loss (tpg) Push Redzone Offense (% season) 87.5% (47) 74.1% (20) Redzone Defense (% season) Redzone Defense (% season) 63.9% (5) 81.6% (T - 80) Redzone Offense (% season) Redzone TD % (season) 50.0% 51.85% Redzone TD % Defense (season) Push Redzone TD % Defense (season) 30.56% 55.26% Redzone TD % (season) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 39.0% (72) 28.8% (4) 3rd Down Defense % (season) 3rd Down Defense % (season) 36.0% (38) 33.3% (T - 117) 3rd Down Conv. % (season) 4th Down Conv. % (season) 45.0% (T - 92) 40.0% (T - 26) 4th Down Defense % (season) 4th Down Defense % (season) 56.2% (T - 80) 43.3% (96) 4th Down Conv. % (season) Push 1st Downs (season) 207 (T - 78) 176 (T - 20) 1st Downs Allowed (season) 1st Downs Allowed (season) 216 (T - 82) 185 (T - 103) 1st Downs Push Time of Possession (mpg) 28 (108) 31 (31) Time of Possession (mpg) Strength of Schedule 6 44 Strength of Schedule

Difference >25 in National Rank = Difference >50 in National Rank = Difference >75 in National Rank = Difference >100 in National Rank =

Note:

All of the above rankings are taken directly from the NCAA except for strength of schedule, which is taken from Team Rankings.com.

The Redzone TD% and Redzone TD% Defense are calculated by me and not ranked by the NCAA. Determining who has the advantage in these categories is strictly my arbitrary judgment.

Quick thoughts:

The return of Greg Schiano has had an immediate impact on Rutgers football - they’re playing better defense, and special teams, than they were in past years. I’m not so sure it’ll be enough, as that’s PSU’s bread and butter this year (but who knows, maybe they’ll line up 9 OL every down like Illinois).

What I’m focused on, as I have been since this emerged as a trend earlier this year, are redzone opportunities. Penn State has been in the redzone 32 times, coming away with points 28 of those times (16 touchdowns and 12 field goals) - Rutgers, by contrast, has been in the redzone 38 times, with 21 TDs and 10 field goals. That’s not too lopsided, especially if there are no fake field goal attempts in the redzone this week.

On defense, Penn State opponents have been in the redzone a whopping 36 times, but only come away with 11 TDs and 12 field goals - less than a third of their redzone opportunities have come out with a touchdown. And though Rutgers’ opponents have only been in the redzone 27 times, they’ve given up more touchdowns (14) than PSU’s defense, despite facing 9 fewer redzone opportunities. That’s something else.

What say you all?