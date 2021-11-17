Penn State Football Commits in Action: Drew Allar, Nick Singleton Continue to Dominate & Provide Hope

Week in and week out this season Drew Allar has shown why he is the best high school quarterback in the country. This continued on Friday night when he helped lead the Medina (OH) Battling Bees to a 13-0 record following a 27-14 victory over St. Ignatius. Allar went 30/54 for 386 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. You can checkout the highlights from his victory below.

#SaveUsDrewAllar

The number one running back recruit in the country, Nick Singleton, had another huge game for Governor Mifflin in a 63-35 playoff victory over Warwick. Singleton rushed 325 yards while averaging 21.6 (!) yards per carry and he ran for 7 (!) touchdowns.

Staying in the PIAA playoffs Beau Pribula and Central York was upset by Wilson 14-11. Pribula was still sterling in the start going 20/33 for 308 yards and a touchdown. To Wilson’s credit, they did what you can do best to defend Pribula by keeping him and the Panther offense on the sideline.

The Nittany Lion offense may be struggling right now but help and hope are on the way. Not just with these three, but from the likes of tight end Jerry Cross, plus wide receivers Kaden Saunders and Anthony Ivey, whose high school seasons have already ended, as well.

Defensive end Ken Talley, who was recently named the Philadelphia 6A Public League Championship MVP, and Northeast High School picked up a 30-0 victory over Olney High School. You can checkout Talley’s highlights from the game below.

Fellow defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and the McDonogh (MD) Eagles picked up a 7-0 postseason victory over Archbishop Spalding. DDS flashed why he is a borderline five-star recruit by racking up 4 tackles for a loss.

2023 tight end commit Joey Schlaffer and Exeter Township defeated Manheim Township 43-27 in playoff action. Schlaffer’s lone reception in the game was a 31-yard touchdown for the Eagles.

Five-star offensive lineman Alex Birchmeier and the Broad Run (VA) Spartans picked up a 41-13 victory in postseason action. You can watch Birchmeier maul poor innocent souls in the victory below.

O the JUCO circuit offensive lineman JB Nelson and safety Tyrece Mills helped lead Lackawanna Community College 41-6 victory over top ranked Nassau Community College. Nelson and his blocking helped pave the way for 283 Falcon rushing yards. You can checkout Nelson’s latest highlights below.