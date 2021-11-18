YAY HOOPS: Penn State vs. St. Francis (Brooklyn) Open Thread

Alrighty folks, time for the shooty hoops squad to shake off that embarrassing beatdown at UMass and get right by taking out their frustrations on the boys from Brooklyn. Tip-off is at 7:00 PM ET on BTN Plus ($). Yes, you will need to pay the $10 monthly fee to be able to watch tonight’s game, which you’ll want to go ahead and keep for December games against Wagner (Dec. 8th) and Delaware State (Dec. 29th) before cancelling it. Whether you are that devoted to the cause, is up to you.

As always, the usual open thread rules apply: No porn, no politics/religion, don’t post illegal streams of the game, and please be kind to one another, mmkay?