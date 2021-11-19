6 College Games to Watch this Week Besides Penn State-Rutgers

No Big Ten games appear below as they are covered in the conference preview.

(#10)Wake Forest at Clemson

Noon, ESPN

This game features one of the nation’s most prolific offenses against one of the nation’s stingiest defenses. It also features one of the nation’s most lethargic offenses against one of the nation’s leakiest defenses. This is a game where you throw 22 players on the field at a time and see what happens in three hours.

Prediction: Wake Forest-27, Clemson-17

(#21)Arkansas at (#2)Alabama

3:30 p.m., CBS

Arkansas has fought and clawed its way to earn a Top 25 spot, something hardly anyone thought possible by the time November rolled around. It’s been a year of streaks for the Razorbacks - winning its first four game, then losing three straight, then bouncing back by winning each of it last three. Alabama is still Alabama, but they haven’t looked nearly as unstoppable as they have for most the the Saban era. Arkansas will come in prepared to give the Tide everything they have in the hopes of a program-defining win under Sam Pittman.

Prediction: Alabama-28, Arkansas-20

SMU at (#5)Cincinnati

3:30 p.m., ESPN

The Bearcats have been hanging on to stay undefeated as they look to finally enter the top four. SMU will be a huge challenge with an offense guaranteed to rack up some points. The Mustangs are two slim losses from making this a battle of unbeatens. A playoff spot could be on the line as Cincinnati looks to win its last three games to be the first Non-5 team to make the dance.

Prediction: SMU-38, Cincinatti-35

Virginia at (#18)Pitt

3:30 p.m., ESPN

Pitt clinches the ACC Coastal crown with a victory, while Virginia would jump into first place with the tiebreaker over Pitt if they end up victorious. And of course, the opportunity to watch Pitt fans suffer should they lose such a meaningful game.

Prediction: Pitt-28, Virginia-27

UCLA at USC

4 p.m., FOX

This is being included because it is the most aesthetically-pleasing college football game of the year. Both teams wear their classic home jerseys in the stunning Rose Bowl backdrop. Flip this game on to enjoy the sights for a minute, then find a better game to watch.

Prediction: None of you will actually finish this game.

(#23)Utah at (#3)Oregon

7:30 p.m., ABC

This is by far the best - and the only remotely appealing - prime time option this week. Oregon is fighting for their Playoff lives with no margin of error thanks to a dreadful loss against Stanford. Utah has picked up steam after a poor start, winning six of their last seven ballgames. Not able to watch this one? No problem, these two teams are likely to connect again in two weeks for the PAC 12 Championship Game.

Prediction: Oregon-24, Utah-21

